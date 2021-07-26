Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Marlys Lorraine (Becker) Bragg, age 76 and formerly of Princeton, who passed away on July 16, 2021, in Levittown, PA, surrounded by her family. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton. Marlys, daughter of Marvin and Marie (Berry) Becker, was born on February 20, 1945, in Milaca. She was united in marriage to Dennis Bragg on March 2, 1963. Marlys lived in Princeton most of her life. She worked at ECM publishers for 20+ years as a manager in the mailroom. Marlys then worked as an assistant manager at Family Dollar. She moved to Levittown, PA, in 2019. Marlys enjoyed spending time with her family and trips to the casino, especially to Las Vegas with her husband. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going to local gardens, zoos, and the ocean to sit on the beach. In the past few years Marlys enjoyed watching the many birds and bunnies that visited the backyard. Marlys is survived by her children, Charles T. Bragg of Bayport, Diana Deitrich of Levittown, PA and Denise (Matthew) Deitrich of Levittown, PA; grandchildren, Charles T. Bragg Jr., Charles A. Bragg, Adam Bragg, George Deitrich, Heather Deitrich, Ryan Deitrich, Kyle Deitrich, Donna (Mathew) Viney, and Kistyn Honnold; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Nancy) Becker; and sister-in-law, Becky Becker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Marie Becker; husband, Dennis Bragg; brothers, Dennis (Mary) Becker and Gary Becker; mother-in-law, Dorothy (Beck) Bragg; father-in-law, Virgil “Fritz” Bragg; and great-grandson, Logan Bragg.
