On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Marlys Berger, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 70. Marlys was born on July 6, 1949 in Redwood, MN to Fred and Bernice (Lovald) Otto. The family farm near Walnut Grove was where Marlys spent the first several years of her life. In 1958, the Otto family moved to the Milaca area, where Marlys attended country school and later graduated from Milaca High School. On October 25, 1966, she married Robert Horrigan. They raised two sons, Thomas and Jason, on their hobby farm north of Bock. Marlys enjoyed working part time for a local attorney as well as a more full-time position at the Union 76 station in Milaca. Her work career thrived when she was hired to work for Medtronic, a place where she made many life-long friends. On June 5, 1992, Marlys married John (Mike) Berger and they made their home in Milaca. Marlys enjoyed gardening, whether it be self-pollinating the tomato plants, or planting flowers in the old boat-turned flowerbed with her grandkids. Marlys enjoyed crafting of just about any kind and would sometimes give her creations away for others to appreciate. Her sewing and embroidery talents were second to none. Spending time at the lake relaxing or out in the boat fishing with Mike were other fond pastimes of Marlys’. Most of all, she loved to visit with family and friends, and especially liked to hear about her grandkids’ activities. Marlys will be remembered for her kind heart and fierce determination to do what needs to be done. Marlys was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Geraldine, Charlotte, and Patricia. She is survived by her husband, Mike; her sons, Tom (Patricia) of Magnolia, TX and Jason (Amy) of Oak Park, MN; step daughters, Dawn (Tom) Stumpf of Pierz, MN and Tammy (Grant) Blackburn of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Makenzie and Chase Horrigan, Ty Horrigan, Katie and Billie Turman, Kristin Stumpf, Jennifer Nieman, and Matt Stumpf; two sisters, Joanne and Delores; and two brothers, Ronald and Dale. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
