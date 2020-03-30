Marlene Francis Mitchell, 82, of Milaca, MN passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Fairview Southdale Hospital after a short illness. A private service to celebrate her life was held Friday, March 27, 2020 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Interment followed at Borgholm Cemetery. Marlene was born October 29, 1937 in Albion, NE to Kermit and Letha (Peterson) Kruse. She graduated from Albion High School in 1955. After high school, she worked secretarial jobs in Columbus, NE where she met the love of her life, Fred Rudolf Mitchell. They married on January 18, 1959 in Albion, NE. She enjoyed being a housewife and starting a family in the early years of their marriage while living in Omaha, Sioux City, and Stuart, NE. The family moved to a farm southeast of Hillman, MN in 1969 and later to a farm north of Bock, MN in 1975 where they lived until 2019 when they moved to Milaca, MN. She worked at the Milaca and Princeton Hospitals from 1973 until she retired in 2002. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crocheting. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren cherished quilts that were made by Gigi. They often competed for them during family gatherings when they were offered as gifts to be won in the family dice game. She loved keeping up with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed every visit to or from any of them. They enjoyed Gigi’s hugs and kisses and loved it when she faked fear over the many wooden and ceramic frogs that they often “tormented” her with. Marlene is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Fred; son, David (Deb) Mitchell of Tupelo, MS, daughter Beverly Mitchell (Gary Vrieze) of Pease, MN, and son, Jeffrey (Jenny) Mitchell of Milaca, MN; nine adoring grandchildren and six cherished great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Paul) Brugger of Albion, NE, brother, Dale (Lois) Kruse of Blair, NE, and sister, Janet Lawson of Genoa, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by son, James Mitchell; parents, Kermit and Letha Kruse; brother, Ronald Kruse; brother-in-law, Richard Lawson; and numerous aunts and uncles.
