Marlene Kay (Packard) Eggen, age 73, of Alamo, TX and formerly of Milaca, MN was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 14, 2022, after surgical complications.
Marlene was born to Jim and Fern Packard on March 1, 1948 in Milaca, MN. She was the first of eight children. Marlene was incredibly blessed with having a large loving family and often shared cherished memories of her parents and times growing up with her siblings, neighbors, cousins, and double cousins. She often expressed how she was incredibly proud of her upbringing and family.
Marlene graduated from Milaca Senior High School in 1966. She married Philip Eggen on December 7, 1968 and they eventually made their home next to her parents and raised four children there. She was a homemaker for many years and also worked at local businesses. She continued her education in medical transcription and worked for the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud until her retirement in 2015. After retiring, she and Philip spent time traveling and stayed in Mountain View, AR several years and then made their way to their current residence in Alamo, TX.
She loved Jesus and accepted him as her Lord and Savior in 1983. She was a great example of a godly woman with a strong faith. She was vocal about her faith in the Lord and fervently spent time in the Word and participated in Bible studies. We have hope and assurance that Marlene entered her heavenly home and the Lord greeted her, "Well done good and faithful servant."
Marlene had a passion for music and could play just about any stringed-instrument. She loved to jam with friends and strangers alike and made many friends just by pulling out her guitar, mandolin, or dulcimer. She spent time at bluegrass festivals and enjoyed the Annual Rec Fest in Milaca. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and designed her own patterns and made many treasured gifts for her family and friends.
Marlene loved spending time with her family, especially on holidays. Her eyes lit up when she saw her grandchildren and loved being a grandma.
She was a generous person with her time, gifts, and talents. She always had a pot of coffee brewing and time to chat with visitors. Marlene was an unassuming, reserved lady with a competitive nature, good sense of humor, and an infectious laugh.
She is deeply missed by her husband of 53 years, Philip Eggen and children, Troy (Michele) Eggen, Ethan (Caity) Eggen, and Katrina (Gerad) Remus; grandchildren, Mike Eggen, Brent (Josie) Eggen, Brandon Eggen, Brooklyn Eggen, Grace Eggen, Brady Eggen, Jamisen Remus, Cambell Remus, and Bennett Remus; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Bailen Eggen; siblings, Jim (Anne), Nancy, Tom (Lynda), Diane (Danie), Brian (Barb), Lori (Mike), and Julie (Tom); and siblings-in-law, Marge, Karen, Lorraine (Duane), Neil, Gary (Judy), Donn (Patti), Joanne (Lloyd), Carol Eggen, Pam Eggen and Larry Braaten; uncle, Bud Helmen; cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her son, Bryce Eggen; parents, Jim and Fern Packard; parents-in-law, Peter and Vern Eggen; along with many relatives and friends.
Service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Milaca with a visitation one hour prior to service. Lunch will be served following the service along with a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.