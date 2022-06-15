Marlen Dennis Berghuis passed from this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the age of 86.
Visitation held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora, IA. Funeral service held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Eldora. Burial held at the Honey Creek Cemetery in New Providence. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Marlen was born June 10, 1936, to Cornelius and Abigail (Weiberdink) Berghuis in Milaca, MN. They lived a brief time in Everett, WA before returning to the farm in Minnesota.
He was introduced to the love of his life by his sister Elaine and brother-in-law John. Marlen and Harriet were married June 21, 1957, in Wellsburg, IA. They made their first home in Milaca, MN where he worked for the Rum River Dairy and Harriet worked as a nurse at the local hospital. They came back to Iowa to take over the family farm in 1960 where they lived and worked until retiring in 1997.
Marlen was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Eldora. He taught Sunday School, served as a Deacon, taught a Bible Study at the Training School, cheerfully completed any and all tasks that came up, including calming fussy babies in the nursery on occasion.
Planning and accomplishing the family camping trip was the high-light of his summers. Marlen loved the outdoors, especially if he was fishing or rock hunting. He loved to read and their home was full of books, magazines and newspapers.
He is survived by his wife Harriet; four children: Mary (Walter) Bein, Kathy (Doug) Miller, Bruce (Kristi) Berghuis, Kent Berghuis; nine grandchildren: Elizabeth (Javier), Amanda (Dan), Justin (Allison), Cody, Jade, Alan, Jani, Abigail, Christine; and four great-grandchildren: Tawnie, Wren, Cade, and Dylan. He is further survived by one brother Wes (Bev) Berghuis, in-laws Betty Berghuis and John Moes along with many nieces, nephews and special friends who called him "Grandpa."
