Mark L. Pearson, age 64 of Estes Brook, MN, passed away on January 30, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital after a valiant battle with Covid-19.
Visitation held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Mark Lee Pearson was born to Glen and Mabel (Forschen) Pearson on May 9, 1957, in Princeton, the youngest of five children. Each person in the Pearson family was talented with instruments, and so the home was often filled with the joy of music.
Mark graduated from Milaca High School in 1976. He worked as a welder for Hoffman Engineering, which is now known as Pentair, for over 40 years. With his bass guitar in hand, he played in several Country Western bands in the area such as "Nashville Outlaws" and "D. C. Express." One night while playing, he met Vicki Johnson. Their love song began a romance that lasted over 41 years. They married on October 3, 1981, and made their home in Estes Brook.
Mark loved to connect with family and friends. Music was one of Mark's passions, but he had many other hobbies and interests including riding motorcycle, loving animals, old tractors, NASCAR races, as well as hunting, camping, and fishing. He made many memories with his girls pulling them around in the yard on snowmobiles, leading them on four-wheeler rides, and taking them on fishing and primitive camping adventures. Mark enjoyed traveling with Vicki to various places including Branson, Sturgis on his Harley, and Sault Sainte Marie.
"Grandpa Harley" was a kind and loving guy who appreciated having his grandsons as a new kind of pride and joy. He enjoyed spending time with them.
Mark will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years, Vicki; daughters, Crystal (Jeremy) Opatz and Cassie (Brandon Pekarek) Pearson; grandsons, Brett and Dillon Kruschke; Baby Pekarek on the way; sister, Ruth Ann Pap; sisters-in-law, Anne Pearson and Judy Pearson; brother-in-law, Ron Swalboski; mother-in-law, Virginia Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Pearson; mother, Mabel Schmidt; step-fathers, Harold Wetter and Mel Schmidt; siblings, Gene Pearson, Dorothy Swalboski, and Dwayne Pearson; brother-in-law, John Pap; father-in-law, Ralph Johnson; and son-in-law, Josh Ahner.
