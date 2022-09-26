Mark Jacobson was born and raised in Milaca, Minnesota. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1979. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps right after graduation and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California from 1979-1983. He was honorably discharged as LCPL. He was a member of the Hansen-Hayes American Legion Post #178 in Milaca. Mark was married to Chris from 1987-2017. Mark has one surviving son, Samuel Mark Jacobson of Milaca.

Mark worked at Elk River Machine along with Glenn Metal Craft in later years.

