Mark Jacobson was born and raised in Milaca, Minnesota. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1979. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps right after graduation and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California from 1979-1983. He was honorably discharged as LCPL. He was a member of the Hansen-Hayes American Legion Post #178 in Milaca. Mark was married to Chris from 1987-2017. Mark has one surviving son, Samuel Mark Jacobson of Milaca.
Mark worked at Elk River Machine along with Glenn Metal Craft in later years.
Mark enjoyed spending time with Sam. He enjoyed teaching Sam the mechanics of automobile upkeep. Mark enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing the Rum River with his son, Sam. In Mark's younger years, he enjoyed family camping at Rambling River Campground with family, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Highlights of those camping years included floating down the Rum River with cousins.
Mark retired in the summer of 2022 after a short period of truck driving. Mark was a very kindhearted man and would do anything for anybody.
He will be greatly missed by his son, Sam.
He is survived by his son, Samuel Mark Jacobson of Milaca; brothers and sisters, Leslie (Mary) Jacobson of Princeton, Ethel Pratt of Edina, Linda (Ed) Sluka of Spicer, Kevin Jacobson of Foreston, Marlene Adkins of Milaca, Mary (Lynn) Klinghagen of Milaca, and Pam (Ron) Malcolm of Andover.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Barbara Jacobson; brother, Paul Jacobson; grandparents, Eldred and Helen Jacobson, William and Emma Gunn, Ed Adkins; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial services and military honors were held Monday, September 26, 2022 at Rec Park in Milaca.
