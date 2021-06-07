Mark Gregory Woken, 72, of Bock, MN passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at the VA Medical Center, Mpls. from complications following elective surgery. He was born October 22, 1948 to Leslie and DeLauris (Axberg) Woken at St. Barnabas Hospital in Mpls. The family eventually relocated to Coon Rapids, MN. Mark enjoyed every free moment on the banks of the Mississippi River- fishing, swimming and exploring with his brothers and neighborhood kids. He loved visiting his grandparents’ farm in Parshall, ND. He did well in school and graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 1966. Mark enlisted in the US Army in 1966, and trained as a Hawk Missile Crewman at Fort Bliss, TX. He was stationed on the island of Okinawa near Japan and was honorably discharged in 1969. Mark was united in marriage to Janice Johnson on June 23, 1973. They lived a comfortable, modest life at “The Farm” north of Bock. Mark marched to the beat of his own drum, he loved fishing and country life. He will be missed and long remembered as a unique individual. He is survived by his daughter Westerly Anderson, son Justin Woken (Juanita Baker); grandchildren Isabel, Isaac, Ilijah, Chloe and Gage; brothers Erick and Curt Woken and Auntie Beverly Woken. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and wife Janice Woken. “Celebration of Life” Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. at the Milaca American Legion Post #178. Interment Borgholm Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.