Mark A. Stang, age 72 of Elk River, MN, passed away surrounded by his family on May 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mark Albin Stang was born to Albin and LaVerne (Zastrow) Stang on November 9, 1949, in Minneapolis. He married Sandy Sanbeck on October 13, 1973, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nowthen. Mark became interested in banking through working with his uncle in northern Wisconsin and worked at Citizens Independent Bank in Robbinsdale for many years. He was active in the Princeton Youth Hockey Association as a past president and coach and also the Optimist Club. Mark loved the outdoors, being at the lake in Nisswa, fishing, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, watching birds, food, especially, steak, pizza, and licorice. He treasured his two dogs, his favorite being Kuma, and Kenji. Mark enjoyed sports having played basketball and baseball in high school and freshman baseball for the Gophers, participated in softball in the over 30 league, also played tennis and golf, and watched sports on TV, particularly the Twins. He will be dearly missed as a son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.
Mark is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Eric (Sarah) of Maple Grove and Roxanne (Kevin) of Princeton; grandchildren, Alex, Bauer, and Baxter; great-granddaughter, Charlie; mother, LaVerne Stang of Minnetonka; brothers, Jim (Mary) Stang of Minnetonka and Paul (Carol) Stang of Madison, WI; and his beloved dogs, Kuma and Kenji.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albin; and his brother, Russell "RJ."
