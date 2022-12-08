Marilyn Jean Soderquist

Marilyn Jean (Bockoven) Soderquist, 82, of Redfield, SD, formerly of Wahkon, Ogilvie, and Dalbo, MN, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral and burial services will be delayed until next spring. Services will then be held on May 13, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church, Dalbo, MN. Time is yet to be determined.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.