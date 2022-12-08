Marilyn Jean Soderquist

Marilyn Jean (Bockoven) Soderquist, 82, of Redfield, SD, formerly of Wahkon, Ogilvie, and Dalbo, MN, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral and burial services will be delayed until next spring. Services will then be held on May 13, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church, Dalbo, MN. Time is yet to be determined.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield (www.hykefuneralhome.com).
Born September 20, 1940, to Verne and Adeline (Carlson) Bockoven at the family home, near Green Lake, in Isanti County, MN. She attended 1st through 8th grade at the district 51 Pine Brook School. She spent her summers working at her aunt Cora Jensen's resort on Green Lake. She attended and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1958. After graduation, she worked as a waitress at the Cambridge Eat Shop. She was a homemaker and full-time mom from 1960 to 1975. She completed her nurses' aide training and began working for Sunshine Villa Nursing Home in Mora, MN from 1975 until she retired in 1990.
She was united in marriage to Clifford Soderquist on July 11, 1959, at her sister's home in Cambridge. They were blessed with three children. Marilyn and Clifford enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, visiting with family and friends, camping, and spending winters in Arizona with her husband. She was an active member of Siloa Lutheran Church, Braham, and then Faith Lutheran Church, Isle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford, on September 9, 2022; her parents; her siblings, Eleanor Swedeen and Leonard Bockoven; and her brother-in-law, Arlen Swedeen.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Bryan) Engblom of Blaine, MN, Sheryl (Jeff) Kuehn of Ogilvie, MN, and Donny (Diana) Soderquist of Redfield, SD; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, JoAnn Bockoven; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
