Marilyn J. Stewart, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away on May 2, 2023, at M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton.

Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, 112 7th Avenue N, Princeton with Pastor Kevin Fox officiating. Visitation held from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial in Berry Cemetery in Princeton.

