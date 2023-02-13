Daughter of William LaVern and Marietta Weaver of Milaca, MN. Sister to Marvin Weaver.
She is survived by her husband, David Blincow; her children, James of Elk River, MN, Christopher (Joyce, deceased) of Wyoming, MN, Curtis (Pam) of Isanti, MN, Jason (Liberty) of Brownsdale, MN, and Laura Sigler (James, deceased) of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Tori, C.J. and Niki Barnes (Curtis), Justice and Reagan Barnes (Jason), Robert Boergan and Kimberly Singleton (Christopher); David's children, Paul Blincow (Laura) of Roseville, MN and Mary Teachout (Aaron) of Kearney, NB; grandchildren, Sam and Jack (Paul), Hudson, Brooks and Graham (Mary).
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Marietta Weaver; brother Marvin Weaver; husband Robert Barnes; daughter-in-law Joyce Barnes (Christopher).
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00pm on February 25, 2023, from the United Methodist Church, 850 South Street, Anoka, MN. Gathering at 1:00pm and reception to follow services. Burial will be at a later date.
