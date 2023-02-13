Daughter of William LaVern and Marietta Weaver of Milaca, MN. Sister to Marvin Weaver.

She is survived by her husband, David Blincow; her children, James of Elk River, MN, Christopher (Joyce, deceased) of Wyoming, MN, Curtis (Pam) of Isanti, MN, Jason (Liberty) of Brownsdale, MN, and Laura Sigler (James, deceased) of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Tori, C.J. and Niki Barnes (Curtis), Justice and Reagan Barnes (Jason), Robert Boergan and Kimberly Singleton (Christopher); David's children, Paul Blincow (Laura) of Roseville, MN and Mary Teachout (Aaron) of Kearney, NB; grandchildren, Sam and Jack (Paul), Hudson, Brooks and Graham (Mary).

