Marilyn Alice Olifeck

Marilyn was born in Milaca, Minnesota on December 26, 1939. Marilyn passed away peacefully February 12, 2022 at the Milaca Elim Home.
She graduated from Milaca High School in 1957. Marilyn spent many years in Minneapolis where she worked in the cafeteria of KSTP. Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies including cooking and baking cookies while still living independently. Upon moving to the Milaca Elim Home where she spent many years, she enjoyed playing bingo and trivia. She loved to welcome new residents to the nursing home. She had a big heart and enjoyed talking with her friends and giving gifts. Marilyn loved having her hair fixed, nails done, and lipstick applied. She enjoyed her many friends at the Milaca Elim Home. She was a joke teller often telling the staff a daily joke.
She is preceded in death by her mother Edith Peterson, grandparents Clara and William Peterson, and her daugher Joan Minks.
Her surviving immediate family include her daughter Connie Kryzer of Pepin, Wisconsin and her grandson Mike Minks of Germantown, Maryland.
Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Youth Service America at YSA.org/donate
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.