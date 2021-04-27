Marie L. Wallsmith, age 53 of Princeton, passed away with her husband at her side on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN, after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mark Park in Princeton with burial to follow in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton. Marie was born to the late Jim and Eva (Artishon) Newbert on June 24, 1967, in Hopkins. She attended Hopkins High School. Marie married Kyle Wallsmith on November 19, 1993, in Watertown, SD. She was self-employed in small engine repair and worked in a few other businesses before she retired. Marie was a member of VFW Post 806. She enjoyed playing cribbage, doing crosswords, and raising chickens. Marie loved to socialize and a trip to the store always meant running into someone she had not talked to in a while. Marie is survived by her husband, Kyle; sons, Luke Wallsmith of Princeton, Kelton Wallsmith and Myles Wallsmith of Mora, and James Tranberg of Cambridge; sister, Renee (Newbert) Brown of Bloomington; and step-siblings, Linda Christianson of Elk River, Doug Stoltz of Elk River, Joey Stoltz of Big Lake, and Evan Stoltz of Inver Grove Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Eva Newbert.
