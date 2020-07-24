Marie Darleen Bergstrom was born November 15, 1928, at home in South Fork Township of Kanabec County (rural Milaca), to Henry and Myrtle (Folwick) Westling. She was united in marriage to Donald Bergstrom on May 21, 1949, in Milaca. The couple had five children and made their home in rural Milaca before moving to Bock in 1958, where Don operated the Bock Garage for many years. Marie was a long-time resident of Bock, and was proud of the little town she called home. She was an active member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities. She was one of the original founders of the Bock 4th of July parade, and was an enthusiastic chairperson and leader of the parade for many years. She was a talented woodcarver, loved her morning coffee crowd, and was always willing to help anyone who needed it in any way she could. For many years, she drove some or all of the grandchildren to Wyoming every summer to spend time with her son, Jim, and all of them have many treasured memories of those trips. She was very proud of her grandchildren, and rarely missed a concert, program or sporting event. Marie was employed at Federal Cartridge in Anoka for 20 years, and after her retirement she had the opportunity to travel to many destinations and had many fond memories of her trips. When she became a resident at Elim in 2013, she thoroughly enjoyed all the activities, musical programs and socialization, and appreciated the great care she received. She passed away there on Wednesday, July 22, at the age of 91. Marie is survived by her daughter, Trudy Wedell of Milaca; sons, Donnie (Terry) of Milaca and Jim of Casper, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Deena (Chad) Kiel of Woodbury, Chad Wedell, Erin (Adam) Hjort, and Eric (Lindsey) Bergstrom, all of Milaca; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Madi and Elliott Kiel and Owen, Macy, Liza and Levi Hjort and Pete, Roxie and Edie Bergstrom. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald in 2005; daughter, Cindy; infant son, Gregg; son-in-law, Darryle Wedell; sister, Clarice (Irvin) Hoskin and brother, Wally (Helen) Westling. Memorial services were held at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Bock. Interment followed at Borgholm Cemetery.
