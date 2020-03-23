Marian Helen Ricklick

Marian Ricklick, age 81, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on February 18, 2020 at her home. Funeral service was held on February 27 at the Prince of Peace Church in Phoenix. Marian was born to the late Daniel (Matthew) and Helen Scofield in Princeton, in December, 1938. Marian was the oldest of their six children. As a young girl, she lived in St. Paul until 4th grade. They moved to Foreston, where she attended school (town and country). Her family then moved north of Milaca. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1957. She attended St. Cloud Beauty college after high school. She married the love of her life, Ronnie Ricklick, on September 9, 1961 at the Milaca Ev. Free Church. They lived and worked in Minneapolis; she as a beautician. Three years later they welcomed both of their children, Richard in January and Krissy in December. The Ricklick family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1966, where Ron eventually owned Ron’s Mobile gas station on Osborn and 44th Street in Phoenix, and Marian was the bookkeeper. Ron passed away in 1981. She then worked in Kat’s law office as a bookkeeper, and later in the deli at a Safeway store near her home. She retired in 2003. She enjoyed watching her three grandchildren, Amber, Kaitlyn, and Austin grow up, making and selling crafts with her daughter, being with her friends, her monthly Red Hats group, and making greeting cards for her church. Marian is survived by her son, Richard of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Kristine of Payson, AZ; her three grandchildren of Arizona; sister, Linda (Clayton) Voss of Milaca and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Helen Scofield and five siblings, brothers, Dick, Dan and Roger and sisters, Mary Ellen and baby Cindy. Marian made it a point to return to Milaca to visit family and friends. She will be missed.
