Marian A. Johnson, of Princeton, MN, passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 81 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. She was born December 12, 1938 to parents Einar and Elvera (Nelson) Abrahamson of Milaca, MN, where she and her sister Kathleen were raised on a farm in Bogus Brook Township. Marian attended District 21 Country School in Bogus Brook Township and also Milaca High School. Marian married Robert “Bob” Ziebarth on August 2, 1958 and they with their four children, Charlene, Richard, Paula and Rhonda resided in Princeton, MN. Later she met and married Roger Johnson of North Dakota. Marian was an excellent cook of which she learned from years of growing up on a farm. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and tend to her favorite flower garden. Every year in July she enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies. Marian attended New Life Church of Princeton and enjoyed and cherished the Fellowship of her Bible Study ladies that were hosted in her home. She also enjoyed getting together with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at an annual family reunion. Marian is survived by her children Charlene (Doug) Wilkes, Richard Ziebarth, Paula Esselman, Rhonda (Roger) Cornelius and sister Kathy (Bob) Rowland; grandchildren Christine Gerth, Chad (Brooke) Gerth, Charles Gerth, Shane Johnson, Stacy (Jason) Lindell, Joseph Johnson, Joshua (Sarah) Cornelius, Joan (Adam) Wegman, David (Diana) Cornelius, Katie (Kevin) Lillo, Mary (Dale) Junes, and Thomas (Kelsey) Cornelius, 30 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Marian was preceded in death by her parents Einar and Elvera, sister Grace and infant sister Gladys. There will be a private memorial service at the Wendell Hill Cemetery in Bogus Brook Township at 10 a.m., August 27, 2020. Officiating Pastor Laurie Hrkal of New Life Church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.