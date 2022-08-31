Margie Weiss passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Gardens of Foley Nursing Home at the age of 82 years old.

Margie was born in Braham, MN. She was married to LeRoy Weiss, and she lived in Milaca, MN for many years with her husband and six children. She worked at Gorecki Manufacturing as a supervisor and retired to enjoy time with her husband and growing family.

