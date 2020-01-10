Mrs. Margaret (Symanietz) Scheid, 97, of Green Cove Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Margaret was born May 11, 1922 in Sobieski, MN to John and Rose (Wysniski) Sobiech. On February 18, 1946, Margaret married John S. Symanietz. The couple resided in Duluth, MN for a number of years before moving to Milaca where they operated the Milaca Hardware Store. Following John’s death in 1969, Margaret worked at Milaca Mills for 15 years while raising her four children, each of whom she supported through college. Her love of dancing led her to meet her second husband, Minnesota Hall-of-Fame concertina player Elmer Scheid. Following their marriage in 1977, the couple lived in New Ulm, MN for 28 years. Margaret will always be remembered for her delicious apple pies, her homemade Polish dill pickles, and her love of gardening. Margaret is preceded in death by her first husband, John S. Symanietz; her son, John A. Symanietz and her second husband, Elmer Scheid. Margaret is survived by her sister Marion Batcha of Columbia Heights, MN; her three daughters, Joan Arquitte (Darryl) of Green Cove Springs, Joyce Pazandak (Bradford) of Dallas, TX, and Judith Graziano (Vince) of St. Paul, MN. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Michael Babnick (Meredith) of Starke, FL, Andrew Pazandak (Christine) of St. Louis, MO, Alyssa Pazandak Casey (Bryan) of Dallas, TX, Anna Graziano of St. Paul, MN and two great-grandchildren. Margaret was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fleming Island, FL. A Catholic Mass celebrating Margaret’s life and a private burial are being planned later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Margaret (Symanietz) Scheid
