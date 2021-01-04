Margaret S Rice, 82, died peacefully at her home in Brookings, Oregon, December 22, 2020 after a courageous 3rd and final battle of cancer. She was surrounded by her two amazing friends, Elnor and Francie, and nurse Carol. She was born February 18, 1938 to Clifford and Doretta Kucera south of International Falls, Minnesota. Margaret married Larry S Rice May 12, 1984, in Milaca, MN. Upon retiring, they moved to Brookings, Oregon, after falling in love with the area during their many travels. Every person Margaret met, she touched their life and made yet another friend. She never complained, had an utmost positive attitude, spoke only good words, and was full of energy and life. Margaret had many talents and was very active in the community over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry in 2016, her parents, brothers Charles and Stanley and two nephews. Margaret is survived by her stepsons Larry (Dina) Fredlund, and Stephen (Tracy) Fredlund, sister Patti Maginnis, sister-in laws Gwen Wallskog, Jeanne (Jim) Licari, and Mary Brooks (Anthony), brother-in-laws Stephen J Rice and Dennis Rudquist, niece Deb Kucera and a host of other relatives and friends. Margaret was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely. God Speed.
