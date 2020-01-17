Margaret Oelschlager, age 80, recently of Anoka, MN, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at The Homestead at Anoka. She was born on October 16, 1939, in Princeton, MN, the youngest child of Otto and Della (Heitman) Oelschlager, Jr. After graduating from Princeton High School, she worked 12 years for the school district superintendent, and then for 27 years as a secretary with the American Lutheran Church and Augsburg Publishing. She is survived by a brother, Harold, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Alfred; sister Louana (Harold Fiebing); Barbara Oliver, niece; and Thomas Oelschlager, nephew. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 6180 Highway 65 NE, Fridley, MN. Visitation one hour prior.
Margaret Ione Oelschlager
