Margaret E. Johnson, age 95, of Sauk Rapids, went to be with the Lord September 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Interment follows at Forest Hill Cemetery. Margaret was born February 15, 1925 in London, England. She met and married David C. Johnson on January 22, 1945 while he was on tour of duty in the Army Air Corp during World War II. One year later, as a war bride, she traveled to America to join her husband who was farming in Dalbo. Some years later, they moved to Milaca, where they built and operated the Milaca Roller Rink. She lived in Milaca until 2013 when she relocated to Good Shepherd Senior Community in Sauk Rapids. Over the years, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, doing needlework, and traveling throughout the USA and London many times to visit her family. She loved volunteering at the Salvation Army in Saint Cloud for over thirty years. Margaret will be missed by her two sisters in London, England and her three children, Genie (James) Zeien of Springfield, Missouri, Patricia (Dennis) Persson of Ash Grove, Missouri, and James (Carol) Johnson of Sauk Rapids; seven grandchildren, Mark, John, Denise, Connie, Steve (deceased), Dustin, and Angela; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; many friends and relatives. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings in London; her husband, David and grandson, Steven.
