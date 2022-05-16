Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret DeShaw, age 86, of Milaca, will be held Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milaca. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 PM Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Church and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Margaret "Margie" was born on May 6, 1936, the daughter of Cornelius and Irma (Uhlenkamp) Steger in Cascade, Iowa.
Margie met Donald DeShaw and they married on April 20, 1966 in Edgewood, Iowa. They made their home in Petersburg, Iowa and moved to Ryan, Iowa where they started their family. They moved to Milaca, Minnesota in 1982 where Margie was a daycare provider for over 30 years. She loved providing for her daycare children and their families.
Margie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milaca, MN. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing BINGO with her bingo buddies, and going out to lunch with her friends. She also loved her trips to Dairy Queen and catching Sunnies on Sugar Lake.
Margie will be remembered by her family and friends for her strong faith, compassionate heart and her love for her children and grandchildren.
Margie passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 peacefully in her home.
She is survived by daughters, Nancy (Lonnie) Hoffbeck of Blaine and Sherry (Douglas) DeBoer of Blaine; daughter-in-law, Cathy DeShaw of Milaca; grandchildren, Taylor DeShaw, Lydia DeBoer, Charlie DeBoer and Tanna Hoffbeck; brother, Harry Steger; also by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Terry; parents, Cornelius and Irma and brothers, Eldon and Walter.
