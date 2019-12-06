A memorial service for Mardell Doebler, age 93, of Princeton, will be held at Wyanett Free Church, Saturday, December 21, at 11 a.m. Dorothy Mardell Burns Doebler was born May 3, 1926 in Dearing, Kansas, to Carl and Ethel (Clayton) Burns. After graduating from Coffeyville High School she attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri, later transferring to North Central Bible Institute in Minneapolis, graduating from there in 1948. Mardell married Myron Doebler in March of 1949 and made homemaking and child rearing her full-time job, but was also active in many roles in the local church working with children in Sunday school and Daily Vacation Bible Schools as well as being involved in Christian Women’s Club and Bible studies. She also created and marketed a Bible trivia game as an educational tool for both children and adults. Mardell is survived by five of her six children, Richard (Sharon) of St. Paul, Robert (Yvonne) of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhastan, Diane (Richard) Engelstad of Pine City, Donna (Joel) Reiter of Cambridge and Russell (Becky) of Brodhead, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren, Nathan, Micah (Ellen), Jennie (Brian) Hoogheem, Lisa (Miguel) Salazar, Joshua, Luke (Ashley) Reiter, Alyssa, Charissa (Richard) Luttrell, Amanda (Karl) Weber, Amber (Jake) Fettig; and seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jeannie, Asher, Malcolm, Elijah, Leonora and Harrison. Waiting in heaven for her are her parents; husband; son, Ronald; three sisters, Doris, Retha and LaRue; grandparents and many other relatives and friends.
