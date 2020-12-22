Marcella M. Gerrard passed away on December 15, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsonism at Fairview East Bank Hospital. All eight of her sons were able to spend time with her at the hospital before she passed. Marcella was born on May 12, 1941 to George and Dorothy Veer in New Rockford, ND. She married George A. Gerrard, Jr. on April 23, 1961 and together they raised their family. She enjoyed putting together her puzzles and spending time with family and friends. Marcella was preceded in death by her husband George, parents George and Dorothy and brother Earl. She is survived by her sons: Brian, Kevin (Anita), George (Teresa), Brad (Teri), Jerry, Brent (Sjowana), Curt (Amy), and Aaron (Brenda); brother Allen, 34 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces, nephews, and friends.
