Lynette Jo Ragsdale, 64, Springfield, MO, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 11, 2022.
She was born on May 16, 1957, in Princeton, MN to Leonard and Julete (Oslin) Bergeron. Lynette was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading murder mysteries, 70's era music, and memorabilia. She loved angels and loved being a mother and grandmother and a helper to her family, because they were the center of her life.
Lynette was preceded in death by her son, Eric Lee Ragsdale; parents, Leonard and Julete; brothers, Jerry, Rick, Fred and Frank Miller; sister, Delight; and niece, Michelle.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Ragsdale; son, Bradley Steven Ragsdale and his wife, Sherry; daughter, Angela Marie Ragsdale; seven grandchildren, Damion, Brady, Leland, Benjamin, Chloe, Courtney, and Cassidy; one great-granddaughter on the way; sister, Connie Krystofiak; nieces, Kim, Molly, Jenny and Kelsey; and nephews, Frank, Mark, Ricky, and Jared.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life is being planned for later, after cremation.
