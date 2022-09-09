A celebration of life for Lyle Piepenburg, age 88, of Milaca, was held Monday, Septmeber 12, 2022 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Interment followed at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock.
Lyle Emil Piepenburg was born March 5, 1934 in Hutchinson, Minnesota to Emil and Ida (Dettman) Piepenburg. He was united in marriage to Katherine Herman on December 19, 1970 in Bock, Minnesota.
Lyle farmed in the Milaca/Foreston area. He also drove truck for Melvin Millam of Bock and worked in the Bock Feed Mill. He enjoyed horseback riding and participated with the Round-Up Riders Saddle Club Drill Team.
He passed away September 7, 2022 at his residence.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Katherine, of Milaca; several nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Ida Piepenburg; sister, Lorraine (Leroy) Unger; in-laws, Delbert and Betty Herman.
