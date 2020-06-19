A Celebration of Life will be held for Luella P. Peterson, 93, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Luella entered into her heavenly home on June 18, 2020, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, next to her beloved husband, Reuben. Luella was born on November 13, 1926, to Ed and Mabel (Talberg) Stay and raised on the family farm in rural Princeton. She attended the Princeton School System. Later she married Reuben Peterson, whom she had know her entire life. Reuben purchased a farm in the Princeton area in 1947 where they lived their entire lives, farming for about 45 years. In addition to being a farmer’s wife, Luella was employed at Federal Cartridge Co. for about 32 years. Luella was always involved in numerous church activities. She liked gardening, flowers, and farm life. Luella will be tremendously missed by her family and friends, however, we will see her again in a healed body and a perfect place. Luella is survived by her son, Les, of Coon Rapids; brother, Roger (Marlene) of Milwaukee, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reuben; and siblings, Russell Stay, Evelyn Halverson, Arliss Abrahamson, and Leslie Allen Stay.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.