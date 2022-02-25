Luella Noack was born November 6, 1924 to Ray and Laura Simning in Vesta, Minnesota. She grew up in Redwood Falls and married Elmer Noack on November 6, 1946 in Garretson, South Dakota. In 1954, Elmer and Luella moved to the Milaca area with their family. Luella loved being on the farm and taking care of the animals. She loved having the grandkids around. After her kids grew up, she went trucking with her late husband and traveled all over the U.S. and Canada. They moved off the farm in 2006 into Milaca until 2018 when Luella moved to the Princeton Elim Home.
Luella died February 24, 2022 at the Princeton Elim Home at the age of 97 years, 3 months, and 18 days.
She is survived by her children, Linda Stark of Little Falls, Peggy Noack of Princeton, Barbara (Duane) Baker of Princeton, Lester (Laura) Noack of Milaca, and Mary (Doug) Jacobson of Cushing, WI; 18 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sally Noack; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; son, James; grandson, Matthew Jacobson; two great-grandsons, Colton Stark and Cody Stark; son-in-law, Wayne Stark; and eight siblings.
Funeral services held Monday, February 28, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milaca. Burial following at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock.
