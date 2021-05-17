Luella Mae Nelson

Luella M. Nelson, age 94, of Mora, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home in Mora. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Borgholm Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
