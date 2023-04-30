Lucille Lundby Finelli died on April 29, 2023 at the age of 90.

She was born on March 1, 1933. Her birth mother died three months later and she was placed with the Lutheran Social Services, which facilitated her adoption to Helga and Albert Lundby in Fertile, MN. While attending school and church, she received a solid foundation of her Christian faith through the loving work of many wonderful people. She attended Moorhead State College, where she met and married Peter Finelli of Cleveland, OH. She was blessed to become part of the Finelli family. They welcomed her and were so generous with their love. Peter and Lucille were blessed with three children. Each child was brought to the Lord in Holy Baptism, brought to worship and Sunday School and prayed for deeply.

