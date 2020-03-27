LouAnn D. Trebesch, age 85, of Litchfield died on March 24, 2020, at the Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. LouAnn Dorothea Trebesch, the daughter of James and Agnes (Suster) Johnsen, was born on December 31, 1934, in Omaha, NE. Her family moved to Bently, IA in 1941. They then moved to the Princeton, MN area in 1947. Her family moved to Minneapolis in 1950 and she graduated from Minneapolis South High School in 1953. On July 24, 1953, she was married to Henry Trebesch in Orrock, MN. She continued her education at business school while Henry was in the Navy. She then worked as a switchboard operator at Anoka State Hospital. When Hank returned from military service, they moved to Coon Rapids to a home Hank built. They moved to Princeton in 1961 and then to McGregor in 1972. In 1979, they moved to Litchfield and have lived there ever since. LouAnn was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was active in the quilters group, choir and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting and polka dancing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Hank Trebesch of Litchfield; her daughters Teresa (Bradley) Wheeler of St. Louis Park, Joan (James) Johnson of Clarissa, and Janet (David) Nesseth of Dassel; grandchildren Matt, Ryan, Jamisen, Kyle, Elisandra, Ana, Jonathan, Mickey, Darla, Gabi, Corey, Donny, Molly, Joe, Jack, Sara, Ben, Sami and Alex; great-grandchildren Nioka, Kearstin, Jaren, Delores, Jamar, Trevor, Eithen, Riley, Jeremiah, and Jordyn Ann. LouAnn is also survived by her sister Lorraine Thompson of Elk River. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Henry James “Jimmy” Trebesch and daughter Sheryl Trebesch. Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
