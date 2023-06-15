Lorna Kiel

Lorna A. (Wessman) Kiel entered into the presence of God on June 12, 2023 at the age of 97 in Fergus Falls, MN. She was born on January 27, 1926, in Milaca, Minnesota. Lorna was born to Jessie (Lindberg) and Henry C. Wessman, the seventh of nine sisters and one brother. After graduating at the top of her class from Milaca High School in 1942, she attended St. Olaf College (Northfield, MN) and Swedish School of Nursing (Minneapolis, MN), graduating in 1947. Her working years were spent at Swedish Hospital (1948-1966) and Unity Hospital (1967-1980), where she was the Head Nurse of the Intensive Care Unit. She retired from nursing in 1980. During her early retirement years, she was instrumental in setting up the Hospice program for Minneapolis area hospitals. On October 4, 1947, she married the love of her life, Harry Kiel of Milo Township, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. She was a devoted wife, supporting and encouraging her husband throughout their years of marriage. Lorna was the mother of three, grandmother of six, great-grandmother of 19, and great-great grandmother to two. In 2017, Lorna and Harry commemorated their 70th wedding anniversary with a special celebration. The couple had a strong relationship between themselves and with God. Throughout all their years together, they held hands at night, during their prayer times, and whenever they heard "The Lord's Prayer," a song sung at their wedding. The 'till death do us part' portion of their wedding vow became a reality when Harry passed away on May 22, 2019. From an early age, Lorna was an avid reader. Living in a house of nine siblings, places for privacy were scarce. They had a small storage shed in the yard. Her mother Jessie fixed a little room in it for Lorna to spend time reading. In her adult years she especially enjoyed mysteries, often saying that if she had not determined the story outcome within the first third of the book, she had failed in her quest. When young, Lorna's family would drive from Milaca to Mille Lacs Lake where they owned a small cabin. Her father Henry started the tradition of the family spending time together at the lake, a legacy that has now extended into its fourth generation. Lorna and Harry were firm believers in Christian education. Together they established the Kiel Scholarship for Excellence at Crown College, St Bonifacius, MN. In retirement, Lorna and Harry lived in Minneapolis, MN; at Mille Lacs Lake, MN; in Sarasota, FL and in Fergus Falls, MN. They enjoyed traveling and many hours were spent sight-seeing throughout the United States. Together they visited 49 of the 50 states. Lorna is survived by daughters Susan (David) Hall of Poneto, Indiana; Kathleen (Thomas) Black of San Antonio, Florida; and Beverly (LaWayne) Rogness of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Keith (Cassandra) Hall of Columbus, Indiana; Heidi (Kristofor) Erickson of Foreston, Minnesota; Peter (Rebecca) Black of Wesley Chapel, Florida; Darren (Sarah) Rogness of Moorhead, Minnesota; Douglas (Jane) Rogness of Moorhead, Minnesota; and Donavan (Rachel) Rogness of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters Stella Kiel of Milaca and Barbara Weaver of Northfield; and brother Henry C. (Lorraine) Wessman Jr. of Fargo, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 72 years, Harry Kiel in 2019; and eight sisters and their husbands, Deborah and Stanley Youngberg, Elnora and Clifford Youngberg, Vernona and Fred Berg, Iola and Steve Kiel, Geneva and Wilbur Swanson, and Ida and Ben Mannix, and brothers-in-law, John Kiel and Ken Weaver. Sharing of Memories: 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Milaca Evangelical Free Church, Milaca, MN, with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Burial: Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca, MN Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
