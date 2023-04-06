Lorie B. Benson-Herbst, passed away at the age of 61 on March 31, 2023, in her hometown of Princeton, MN.
A Memorial Service for Lorie will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation from 2-4 p.m.
Born to Roland and Carol (Esler) Benson on December 23, 1961, Lorie was a lifelong resident of Princeton. A proud graduate of Princeton High School, Lorie went on to have a diverse and fulfilling career. She began her working life at Sears in Princeton, later working for the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, and also spent time at Crystal Cabinets. Lorie dedicated most of her career to Medtronic as a soldering technician where she was known for her skill and dedication.
Lorie married the love of her life, Daniel David Herbst, on September 15, 2001, and she soon had an amazing family of her own. Her strong faith in God was a guiding force in her life, and she shared that faith with her family and friends. Lorie was a social butterfly, always eager to make phone calls to friends and family to catch up and share stories. Lorie's love for gardening was evident in the beautiful and bountiful gardens she tended throughout her life. She was also very homeopathic, always seeking natural remedies and solutions for herself and her loved ones. Lorie also was known for her appreciation of animals and being the family photographer. Above all else, Lorie was an amazing wife, step-mother, step-grandmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.
Lorie is survived by her husband, Dan; step-children, Michael (Emily) Herbst of Ogilvie and Sarah Herbst of Princeton; step-grandson, Tryston Herbst; father, Roland Benson of Princeton; siblings, Ranee (Dennis) Milliman of Princeton and Scott (Cindy) Benson of Oak Park; niece and nephews, Brandy (Matt) Satzinger of Ramsey, Zach (Jenna) Benson of Princeton, and Erik (Rebecca) Akers of Coon Rapids; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol; and precious pets, Sergio and Shotzie (Chachi).
