Lori Ann Neu, age 59 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully after losing her brief but courageous battle with lung cancer on April 9, 2023, at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Memorial Services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, with visitation from 12:00-1:00 PM. Deacon Mark Barder will officiate. A Gathering of Remembrance will follow the service at the (Pizza Pub) Raven Room in Princeton. Burial will take place at a later date.

