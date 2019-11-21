Loren Teddy Lundgren was born on October 29, 1943, on his family’s farm in Princeton, MN, and passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Pine River, MN. While growing up, Ted worked hard on neighboring farms and attended a one-room country school until 8th grade. He then attended school in Princeton and graduated in 1961. He enlisted in the Navy that summer and proudly served his country on the U.S.S. Enterprise. Ted married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Hallbeck, on May 26, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton, and they were blessed with three children. Ted was a member of the American Legion and VFW for 55 years and served as a Princeton Post 216 Commander. For his career, Ted was involved in truck driving and real estate and he established Lundgren Realty as well as several other businesses. He was a risk taker and an entrepreneur. His love of people was often displayed with playful teasing. Ted truly enjoyed time with friends and family, especially if it involved having a beer at the local VFW or Legion. Ted was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Erma Lundgren as well as his brother Ned Lundgren and will forever be remembered by his wife, Pat; his son, Ed Lundgren; his daughter, Lisa (Steve) Owens and daughter Lori (Bob) Blaukat; grandchildren, Teddy (Lauren) Lundgren, Kassandra Owens, Emily (John) Patnode, Erik Gruhlke, Kyra Blaukat; great-grandchildren, Kade Lundgren and Tucker Patnode. Ted is also survived by his siblings, Clark (Rita) Lundgren, Heidi (Denny) Sternquist and Debi (Dave) Pederson as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended Wendlandt/Young family, who shared a special bond with him. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, December 1, at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior and a luncheon to follow at Crosslake Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Fisher House Foundation: www.fisherhouse.org. Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.
Loren Teddy Lundgren
