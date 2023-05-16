Loren Joseph Rick

On Sunday, January 8, 2023 Loren Joseph Rick, loving husband, father, brother and grandpa passed away peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida.

Loren was born to William and Mildred (Essig) Rick on September 2, 1939 in Princeton, Minnesota. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1957. He married the love of his life, Eileen Moody, on June 24, 1967. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary prior to his passing.

