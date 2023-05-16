On Sunday, January 8, 2023 Loren Joseph Rick, loving husband, father, brother and grandpa passed away peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida.
Loren was born to William and Mildred (Essig) Rick on September 2, 1939 in Princeton, Minnesota. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1957. He married the love of his life, Eileen Moody, on June 24, 1967. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary prior to his passing.
They had 4 children Angela (Jerry) Sagnes, Tamara (Jason) Erickson, Timothy (Rebecca) Rick, and David (Susan) Rick. Loren was a loving grandfather to 11 grandchildren: Marisa (Dan) Junkert, Taylor Sagnes, Mackenzie Erickson, Eric Sagnes, Cole Erickson, Roxanna Rick, Braden Rick, Samantha Rick, Grady Rick, Marilyn Rick, and Violetta Rick. He was also blessed with 3 great grandchildren: Aiden, Brecken and Myla Junkert.
Loren worked as a Painter and was a member of the Minneapolis Painters Union for 55 years. He retired in 2001 and continued to live in Ramsey, Minnesota until September, 2020 at which time he and Eileen moved full-time to Venice, Florida.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Rick, his sister Jeanne Nordgard, and sister-in-law Kathy Rick. In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Loren leaves behind his sister Joanne (Gary) Hill, and his brother Ron Rick, many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Memorial Services for Loren will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Christ Our Light Catholic Parish in Princeton, Minnesota. The service will be at 11 am with a visitation preceding it at 10 am. He will be buried at the nearby Saint Edwards Oak Knoll Cemetery.
