Lorelei “Loni” Leiloni Knase was born August 31, 1942 in Milaca, MN to Jake and Pearl (DeVries) Koppendrayer. Loni passed away April 14, 2021. She was united in marriage to Donald Knase on July 30, 1966. They had two children, Lisa and Mark. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and became a devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren, and then later to her great-grandchildren. No matter how bad her health was, she always had a smile on her face. Loni is survived by her husband Don; her daughter Lisa (Ty) Lucas; grandchildren Michelle Jackson, Micheal Marsh, Nicole (Eric) Aho, Jamie (Shawn) Marsh; great-grandsons Marcus Jackson, Isaac Aho; six sisters and four brothers Fran DeVries, LeRoy (Carolyn) Koppendrayer, Marian (Denny) Beier, Roger (Nancy) Koppendrayer, Pat (Dave) Gorham, Cindy Schmatz, Betsy (Richard) Wergin, Char DeKraker, Kevin (Mary) Koppendrayer, Arlan (Susan) Koppendrayer; brothers and sisters-in-law Roger (Shirley) Knase, Evelyn Knase, Delores Knase and many nieces, nephews and friends. She preceded in death by her son Mark Knase, her parents Jake and Pearl Koppendrayer, one infant brother; parents-in-law Edward and Susan Knase; five brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.
