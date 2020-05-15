Lonnie Harry Voss, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Princeton Elim Home. Lonnie was born December 17, 1928 in Nobles County to Harry and Ida (Bastman) Voss. He moved with his family to Lakeside Township near Isle at the age of 12. He attended Eastwood School until 8th grade. World War II was raging then so he was called to work at Oscar Bakke’s saw mill to make lumber for weapon’s boxes. After the war, he worked at the lumber yard in Isle. Then the farming bug caught up with Lonnie so he bought a 100 acre farm adjacent to his parent’s farm in Lakeside Township. As a hobby, he enjoyed breaking and training horses for neighbors and friends. He was drafted into the army in 1954. Training was obtained at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. He served two years in England, as an engineer rebuilding air runways. He was honorably discharged in 1956. Soon after returning to his farm, Lonnie married his sweetheart, Marlyss Schultz on August 24, 1956 at the Temple Baptist Church in Brainerd. They enjoyed 63 years of wedded bliss. After their marriage, they became members of the Malmo Ev. Free Church located near their home. God blessed them with one son, Clayton. Lonnie loved teaching Clayton, as a young boy, how to fish, and were hunting buddies when he was older. During Lonnie’s farming days, he could be seen in the summer haying with his draft horses, and he used them for logging in the winter. King and Queen were their names, and they were his pride and joy. Lonnie’s farming career ended in 1962. Following this he worked two jobs, the dayshift at Robinson’s saw mill in McGrath, and the night shift at the Isle School. After two years, he was hired full time and in Lakeside Township worked at the Isle High School until his retirement. The farm was sold in 1990. Lonnie and Marlyss moved to Milaca, to be near their son, Clayton and his wife. In later years, Lonnie struggled with hearing loss and dementia. He entered Princeton Elim Home in 2019. Lonnie is survived by his loving wife, Marlyss; son, Clayton (Linda) Voss; one sister, June Nickel, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and spouses, Ethel and Robert Erickson, Sally and Phil Waite, Blanche and Wilbur Samuelson, Ardis Mord; brother, Vernon Voss; and brother-in-law, Alex Nickel. Lonnie was a gentle, quiet man with a sense of humor, he will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with Internment at the Lakeside Cemetery near Malmo, Minnesota after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. His wife and family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Princeton Elim Home for all the care and compassion they showed Lonnie during his stay there.
