Lola Ann Cordes, age 77 of Princeton, MN, passed away February 9, 2022.
She was born to John and Laura (Vernon) Grow on June 5, 1944, in Princeton. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1962 and married Dennis Cordes in 1966. They purchased his parents' farm in 1970 and raised crops and beef cattle. Lola worked for the Princeton State Bank for 36 years. She later worked part-time at the local Pamida store for nine years.
Lola loved Dennis very much and the life and family they created. There was a family tradition to annually stay a week in cabins on Lake Winnie with other family members and friends catching fish for Dennis' wonderful deep fried, fresh fish dinners.
Lola loved country living and being on the farm. She enjoyed her retirement years spending time in her flower gardens, watching the wildlife in the fields, bird-watching, crossword puzzles, solitaire, country music, and family and friend get-togethers. Some of her favorite moments were listening to family members perform their music together. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to encourage them in their life adventures.
Lola is survived by husband, Dennis, of 56 years; children, Kelly Cordes of St. Cloud and Dennis Jr. (Karen) Cordes of Princeton; grandchildren, Brandon (Trina) Johnson, Brody and Brock Cordes, and Drew, Tanner, and Mason Howard; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Kelvin Johnson; siblings, John Duane Grow of Blaine, Daniel (Justine) Grow of Minneapolis, and Marlene Carlson Bakeberg of Princeton; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deanna Magnuson; sister-in-law, Marion Grow; and brothers-in-law, Richard Carlson and Richard Bakeberg.
