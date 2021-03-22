Lois Terpstra, surrounded by family, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Mission, Texas after a 9-year courageous battle with cancer. She was 82 years old. Lois was born in Milaca, Minnesota on January 21, 1939 to Nathan and Gertrude Kessler. She spent her childhood on the family farm with her five siblings. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1956 and spent a short time working as a secretary in St. Paul. While in high school, she enjoyed roller skating, and it was at the roller rink where she met her soul mate, Jim Terpstra. They were soon married on April 18, 1957. After some time spent in the Twin Cities area and then California, Lois and Jim settled in Ogilvie. For the last 29 years, Lois enjoyed time at her winter home in Palmview, Texas. There, she made many friends, learned new card games, explored Mexico on a bike, and planned Red Hat and neighborhood events. Her life was her family. She was a homemaker, supporting her five children, Randy, Michael, Jody, Darren and Heidi through school attending as many sporting events, theater performances or choir/band concerts that she could. When she wasn’t busy with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she was doing embroidery work, gardening, playing cards or helping with church functions. For many years, she ran the Vacation Bible School program at church and touched many children’s lives. If you were in the right place at the right time, you might have even heard her play the accordion. She was a blessing to all! Her kindhearted spirit welcomed everyone. Lois had a zest for life rooted in her Christian faith. She was optimistic and positive. Her smile lit up the room. She will be missed by many family and friends. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Jim, brother Duane Kessler, sister Donna Campbell, and parents. She is survived by brothers Rodney, Terri and Alroy; children Randy, Michael, Jody, Darren, Heidi; grandchildren Nicole, Trent, Bobby, Ricky, Jennifer, Chelsey, Wesley, Tony, Makenzie and Tyler; and 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held with interment in the Graceland Cemetery in Ogilvie. A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Lewis Lake Covenant Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Kick Cancer to the Curb. Write checks to Kick Cancer to the Curb with Lois Terpstra in the memo section and mail to Rita Tharp, 1847 Sundet Road, Mora, MN 55051. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
