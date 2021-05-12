Lois Terpstra, surrounded by family, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Mission, Texas after a 9-year courageous battle with cancer. She was 82 years old. A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Lewis Lake Covenant Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Kick Cancer to the Curb. Write checks to Kick Cancer to the Curb with Lois Terpstra in the memo section and mail to Rita Tharp, 1847 Sundet Road, Mora, MN 55051. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
