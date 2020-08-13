Funeral services for Lois Packard, age 98, of Milaca will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca with Rev. Tim Bauer officiating. Music will be provided by Diane Billmark and Cheryl Bailey. Diane and Cheryl we are eternally grateful to you for all the times you have done music for weddings and funerals. Lois Jane Packard was born March 30, 1922 to Elmer and Laura Mathison Helmen in Milaca, Minnesota. Lois graduated from Milaca High School in 1941, then went to Rockford, Illinois to be trained as a machine operator during World War II. She and many other women were given the title of “Rosie the Riveter.” She was also in healthcare for many years, working at Milaca Elim Home as a Med Tech and CNA. She worked for the county as a home health tech. She loved helping others. She was united in marriage to Donald Delyle Packard on September 1, 1943 at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, where her husband, Don, was stationed prior to going overseas. Lois enjoyed bowling, sewing, vegetable and flower gardening. Lois passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Milaca Elim Home at the age of 98 years. She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Jerry) Fulin of Texas, Donald, Jr. (Lee) of Oregon, Paul (Stella) of Missouri, Daryl (Connie) of Illinois, Gene (Margaret) of Minnesota, Burton (Fern) of Minnesota, Arlys (Conrad) of Minnesota, and Alan of South Carolina; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and brother, Bud, of Saint Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and five brothers.
