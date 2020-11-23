“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”—Psalm 116:15 Lois Marie Morgan, 84, of Princeton, MN, took her final breath on earth and her first in the presence of her Savior on November 17, 2020, after finishing her battle with Covid-19 and other health issues. Lois is greatly missed by her extended family. While we grieve her absence here on earth, we do not grieve as others who have no hope. Our hope and comfort come from knowing Lois is in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, and brother-in-law. A service will be planned in 2021.

