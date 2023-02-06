Lois Mae Jensen

Lois Jensen, 92, Princeton, MN, formerly of Minot, died Monday, January 23, 2023 in a Princeton hospital.
Lois was born January 29, 1930, in Minot, ND to Harry and Lena (Miller) Corwin. She grew up in the shadow of the Magic City, attending country schools in the South Prairie area. After the completion of her formal education, she assisted her family in the operation of the family farm.
Lois was joined in marriage to Phillip Jensen on September 15, 1959 in Minot. They made their home in Logan and were blessed with three sons.
She was active in quilting and valued time spent in the garden, enjoying the fruits of her labor while cooking, which she was excellent at, and baking. It wasn't unusual for the neighborhood kids to stop by hoping to get some of the cookies and baked treats that Lois made. She enjoyed reading a good book, working with her flowers and going for long walks with her dogs. Traveling with family created many memories that we treasure more each year.
Lois was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, and a member of Saron Lutheran Church where she was active as a volunteer within the church as well as serving as secretary for the WELA. Lois also belonged to the Prairie Quilters for many years.
Lois will be remembered for all the good times that were spent with her family, her kindness, stories of her life and growing up on the farm, love of gardening and flowers. Not to mention the many beautiful quilts she made and shared with family through the years. She also had an incredible ability to make friends no matter where she would go, even in her later years.
Lois is survived by her sons Paul (Pam) Jensen of Swanville, MN, Jon (Nita) Jensen of Princeton, MN and Steve (Virginia) Jensen of Annadale, MN; grandchildren Holly (fiancé Eric Dorseth) Jensen, Aaron (Jordan) Jensen, Kristine (Travis) Fosness; great-grandchildren Levi Jensen, Landen Bohline, Owen Jensen, Oliver Fosness, Emmett Jensen along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Phillip; sisters Luella Westphal, Harriet Evenson, Elaine Kohler, Betty Ellingson and brother Edwin Corwin.
Celebration of Lois Jensen's Life: 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, Minot. Interment: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot. To view a livestream or share memories and condolences access her obituary at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.
