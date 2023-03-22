Lois Kathryn Gustafson, age 92, peacefully entered eternal life on March 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 27, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milaca. Burial followed at Forest Hill Cemetery.
She was born on March 2, 1931 to Judd and Luella (Wold) Soule in Glendorado Township, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School in 1948.
She married Richard Gustafson on May 19, 1950. She worked alongside Richard on their family farm for 47 years, and were blessed with four children. In addition to working on the farm, Lois worked at Milaca Hospital and Milaca Rexall Drugstore. She was a woman of faith and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was very active in LWML and Altar Guild. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings, travelling with Richard and spending time with friends.
Lois will be lovingly remembered by her children David and friend Pollie Mistretta of Palisade, Jane (Bernie) Marquardsen of Milaca; grandchildren Jennifer Westlund of Delano, Christopher (Traci) Gustafson of Becker, Nicole (Ken) Allee of Baxter, Jeff (Christy) Gustafson of Holdingford, Carrie (Todd) Jahnke of Shorewood, Kevin Marquardsen and fiancée Yadi Gonzalez of La Jolla, CA; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brothers Robert (Madelyn) Soule and Dennis Soule; sisters Dona Bigelow, Janet Nelson and Patty (Robert) Trier; sister in-law Phyllis Soule; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, daughter Marlys, son Rick, brother Larry, sister Betty and two infant siblings.
Lois was generous with her church, family and community. We were blessed to have her in our lives and will miss her so much.
