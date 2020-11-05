ois Drake, age 85, of Milaca, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. No services are scheduled at this time. Lois Ann Drake was born September 20, 1935 to Frank and Kathryn (Bostwick) Bratsch in Olivia, MN. She grew up in the Olivia and Bird Island area. She was married to Bob Drake in 1957 in St. Paul, MN. Lois and Bob made their first home in Albert Lea, MN. They later moved to Eau Claire, WI, there they raised their three children. They later moved to Milaca, MN where they lived the rest of their years. Lois worked at Milaca Elim Home for many years until her retirement. She stayed active with her adult children, grandchildren and six great-grandsons. Lois found time to volunteer at the Milaca Food Pantry for many years and enjoyed meeting new people. Her church was very important to her. She looked forward to driving herself and her friends to church every Sunday. She is survived by her children, Pam (Mike) Ciresi of Hugo, Marti of Ramsey and Tony of Los Angeles; three grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Johnson, Aaron (Farida) Johnson and Amy (Ryan) Stephens and her six wonderful great-grandsons; sister, Lila Bradley of San Jose; brothers, Dick of Washington state and Ken of Grand Marais; also by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; brother, Bob and sisters, Dorothy, Joyce and Donna.
