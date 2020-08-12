Lois Colleen Donndelinger, age 82, went to be with her Heavenly creator Jesus Christ on August 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She recently resided at the Elim Nursing Home in Princeton, Minnesota where she passed on August 8th. Lois was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 24, 1938. After graduating from high school, she left Minnesota for a short stint to be in the Air Force before returning to achieve her LPN certificate from the Red Wing School of Practical Nursing in 1959. “Mother Lois” will be remembered as a caretaker who was there when others were in need. With her training as an LPN, she would do her best to help care for her family and the patients that she met during her long caregiving career. She eventually retired during the 1990’s. She was always a hard worker and a survivor of many hardships that she encountered during her long time on this Earth. She was an excellent swimmer and influenced others in being so as well. She was a good cook and her pumpkin deserts were delicious. She was also a fervent animal lover. While a young nursing graduate, she met and married John S. Donndelinger and they resided in New Trier before moving to Hastings, Minnesota where they raised four children together. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, two of her three sisters, and an infant. She was also preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her children Mark, John, Christine (Eric) Torkelson and Michael (Jennifer); and four grandchildren Rick Torkelson, Isabel, Ethan, and Mason. In addition, she will be missed by a number of friends and coworkers that she touched along the way. A Celebration of Life will be held 7 p.m. Friday, August 14 at Karmel Covenant Church, 5799 County Road 6 NW, Princeton, MN. Committal service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Trier.
