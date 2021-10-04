Bridgeport, Michigan
Llorys Marian Bosquet passed away peacefully, Friday, October 1, 2021 at 98 years.
The youngest child of the late Viola (Berquam) and Charles A. Hammer, she was born March 21, 1923, in Milaca, Minnesota. She graduated from Milaca High School, Class of 1941, where as a senior, she was editor of the school newspaper. Llorys married Richard E. Bosquet, September 6, 1947 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He passed away December 26, 2002. She had been active with the Saginaw County Fair for 25 years, serving as Superintendent of the youth department. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Frankenmuth. She enjoyed crafts, knitting, crossword puzzles and loved to write, especially about her early life.
Surviving are four children, Charlene Bosquet, Susan Gohm, Phillip (Madlon) Bosquet, Carol (James) Eick; two grandchildren, Angela Eick, Zachary Eick; several nieces and nephews including, David (Denise) Hammer, Patricia McCabe, John Walker; a cousin, Duane Gustafson; her special friend, Nancy Schoenow.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; two sisters and two brothers, Harold Hammer, Mildred Westerfeld, Donald Hammer, Elaine Walker and a son-in-law, James Gohm.
Graveside committal service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Frankenmuth. Pastor Patrick Ernst will officiate. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Genesee St., Frankenmuth, Michigan 48734. www.casefuneralhome.com
