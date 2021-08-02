Funeral services for Lillian Unger will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Emanuel Baptist Church in Mora. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Lillian Frances Unger was born August 29, 1929 to Merenius and Gertrude (Hanenburg) Kiel at Milo Township, Mille Lacs County, MN. She was the second of six children. Ruth being the oldest, then Lillian, Pearl, Beverly, Douglas and Wayne. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1947. She worked at the garment factory in Milaca and also waitressed for awhile. On December 27, 1948, she married Ralph Unger and began the journey of being a wife and mother of 12 children: Valarie, LaVonne, Ronald, Virginia, LuAnn, Gary, Anita, Bret, April, Stacey, Rhonda and Bart. They moved around a lot, and in 1967, they bought a home north of Ann Lake and lived there until the death of Ralph in 1988. Lillian moved to Milaca and stayed at her folks’ little house for a year or so and then moved to the Key Row Apartments. She decided to go back to work and worked part-time at the motel. She then decided to quit work and moved into the Milaca Park Apartments. Then one day she decided it was hard living by herself and moved into the assisted living in Milaca, then later to Mora, and in February of 2010, finally into Signe and Olivia’s. She loved it there, no cooking, no cleaning. She loved the idea of someone taking care of all the household chores. All she had to worry about was doing a little needle point and catching up on her reading. Lillian passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Signe and Olivia’s Assisted Living near Ogilvie, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Doug; sisters, Ruth and Pearl; her beloved husband, Ralph; son, Gary; daughters, Valarie, LaVonne and April; grandson, Clinton and three great-grandsons, Conrad, Jack and Kaiden. She is survived by her eight children and their families and many other relatives and friends. She was blessed by a big family that she adored. She will be missed by all who knew her. God was always important in her life. We will always remember her wonderful smile. The family would like to thank the staff of Signe and Olivia’s for their wonderful care over the last several years.
